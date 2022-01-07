'You're done': Bruce Arians, Tom Brady address Antonio Brown release following mid-game incident

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 4:54 AM ET, Fri January 7, 2022

Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets.

(CNN)Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and star quarterback Tom Brady addressed Antonio Brown's departure from the team following Sunday's incident in which Brown dramatically walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets.

The team released Brown on Thursday, not long after the wide receiver said in a statement he would have to undergo surgery for an ankle injury which he claimed kept him out of the game against the Jets.
Although Brown said he "could not make football plays on that ankle," Arians told the media on Thursday that he was "never notified of" the injury while he explained what happened during the third quarter of Sunday's game.