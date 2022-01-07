Striking fossils of spiders, insects and fish tell the story of Australia's origins

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

(CNN) The arid deserts and shrublands in Australia weren't always that way, according to a newly discovered and extraordinarily well-preserved fossil site in New South Wales.

The fossilized spiders, cicadas, wasps, plants and fish, which date back to between 11 million and 16 million years ago during the Miocene Epoch, are painting a vivid picture of Australia's once abundant rainforest ecosystems.

"It is an extremely important fossil site. It has everything that we hope for, exceptionally well-preserved fossils from a time that we don't know a lot about," said Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist at the Australian Museum Research Institute, who was an author of a study of the site that published in the journal Science Advances on Friday.

A fossilized feather found at the site is shown. Scientists believe it would have been dark brown or black.

"The Miocene was the point in time when most of the modern Australian environments were established, and so this fossil site is really Australia's origin story."

During the Miocene, reduced precipitation caused rainforests around the world to shrink, leading to increasingly arid landscapes, the study said.

