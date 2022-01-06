Winter weather in Kentucky halts roadways as authorities work to clear a pile-up with over 20 vehicles

(CNN) Kentucky State Police is working to clear what they say is a more than 20-car pile-up on the Western Kentucky Parkway due to winter weather conditions.

Drivers told CNN that they have been stuck anywhere from four to five hours, moving very little or not at all.

State Police Public Information Officer Scotty Sharp told CNN that the parkway is closed in both directions near mile marker 131 in Elizabethtown.

"The only injuries being reported at this time are minor non life threatening," Sharp said, adding that the highways are covered in snow with a temperature of 20 degrees.

"I have no doubt that there is ice under that snow, and the snow is still coming down," he said.

Cars stuck on the interstate as travelers wait for traffic to clear.

