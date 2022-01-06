New Year's Eve fire at Planned Parenthood facility in Tennessee was arson, officials say

(CNN) The fire that destroyed a Planned Parenthood facility in Tennessee on New Year's Eve was intentionally set, the Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire took place just after 6:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve when firefighters responded to the facility with nine firefighting units and 30 fire department members. The blaze completely destroyed the building, the department said, calling it a "total loss."

The building was being renovated at the time of the fire, so it was closed for business and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

"Knoxville Fire Department investigators, along with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have conducted a thorough scene investigation of the December 31st 710 N. Cherry Street - Planned Parenthood fire and determined the fire to have been purposely set by an individual or individuals who, at this time, remain unidentified," the fire department said in a statement.

Authorities have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in the fire.