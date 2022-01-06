Los Angeles to host Super Bowl despite growing number of Covid-19 cases

(CNN) The Super Bowl is expected to go ahead in Los Angeles next month despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the county.

"I feel really confident that this event will happen here in LA," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in a media briefing Thursday. "There's no indication that it won't."

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles County reported a record 37,215 new cases on Thursday, according to a news release from the county's health department

Read More