Man charged with murder after Las Vegas police find a severed head and other body parts in the back of a stolen truck

(CNN) A man driving in the Las Vegas area with a severed head in the back of a reportedly stolen truck has been charged with murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Holland was arrested on December 24, the complaint stated.

On December 23, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer tried to pull over a Toyota Tundra truck that had a suspended registration, the complaint said. The driver "initially stopped" but then drove away as officers tried to speak to him, according to the court document.

The truck was then driven into a parking garage. Moments later another truck, "a gold Chevrolet Avalanche," was seen leaving the parking garage, according to court documents.

It is unclear if Holland was the same driver for both vehicles.

