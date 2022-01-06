(CNN) Just days after taking office, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg released a memo detailing new charging, bail, plea and sentencing policies that he said he believes will make the city safer and the criminal justice system more fair, yet the plan faces criticism from police union leaders.

Among the crimes Bragg said his office would not prosecute: marijuana misdemeanors, including selling more than three ounces; not paying public transportation fare; trespassing except a fourth degree stalking charge, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in certain cases, and prostitution.

Misdemeanor offenses that are legally required to be given a "desk appearance ticket" will be offered diversion or community-based programs intended to help an offender, the memo said. The office may also decline to prosecute the offense.

Bragg wants to "reserve pretrial detention for very serious cases," according to the memo, and he intends to limit underage defendants in adult courts. Bragg also outlined a policy to request partially or unsecured bond in the same amount as cash bail requests.

