Wizards announcer apologizes for mistaken reference to Kevin Porter Jr.'s father in 'trigger' comments

An NBA announcer is saying he mistakingly referenced the wrong man as Kevin Porter Jr.'s father in Wednesday's game between the Rockets and the Wizards.

"You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time," Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor said after Porter Jr. hit a last-second game-winning three-pointer to give the Rockets a 114-111 victory.

Porter Jr.'s father, Brian Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty in 1993 for the killing of a 14-year-old girl, according to a case docket with the King County Superior Court and USA Today. Porter Sr. was reportedly shot and killed in Seattle in 2004.

Consor, on Twitter, said Thursday he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of the former NBA player who played several seasons in Washington in the 1970s and early 80s.

"I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk to him soon."

