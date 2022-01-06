Tampa Bay Buccaneers release Antonio Brown following Sunday's mid-game incident

(CNN) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown following Sunday's incident in which Brown dramatically walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, Brown released a statement through his attorney, saying the Buccaneers knew he was dealing with an ankle injury -- which the team previously has denied. Brown alleged that he was "fired on the sideline for having a painful injury" and says he "relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured."

On Thursday, the Buccaneers admitted knowing the wide receiver had recently dealt with an ankle injury but disputed Brown's claim of pressuring the wide receiver to play.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," a Thursday statement read.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.

