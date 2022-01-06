6 creative ways to transform your workouts

(CNN) Most people know working out is good for your health, both physical and mental. But staying motivated -- especially for the long haul -- can be a struggle. Sure, you may get excited about training for a 5K or 10K, but once the race is over, your interest in running may quickly wane. Or you may be crazy about your new spin class, only to become tired of it after a few weeks.

Getting bored with exercise is normal. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found boredom with sports activities is a prevalent emotion among amateur, college and even professional athletes.

People grow tired of their exercise routines because the body-mind unit is like a Jack Russell terrier, said Dr. Dan O'Neill, a sports psychologist and orthopaedic surgeon based in Plymouth, New Hampshire. "You need to always give it new challenges, new input, new ideas, new toys, new workout clothes -- new, new, new."

This means varying your workouts is vital to staying motivated, O'Neill said. And now that the calendar has flipped to a brand-new year, it's the perfect time to inject some creativity into your exercise regimen. Here are six ways to get started.

Important note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you experience pain.