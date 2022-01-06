Real Madrid and Barcelona struggle past lower league opposition in Copa del Rey

(CNN) Real Madrid and Barcelona both struggled past third-tier opposition on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

In a rematch of last season's round of 32 clash, Real beat Alcoyano 3-1 thanks to goals from Éder Militão and Marco Asensio, as well as an own goal from Alcoyano's 42-year-old goalkeeper José Juan.

Last season, Alcoyano stunned Los Blancos with a 2-1 extra time win at the same stage of the competition. Wednesday's match looked like it was heading the same way after Dani Vega equalized for the host on 66 minutes with a stunning individual goal.

However, it took just 10 minutes for Real to hit back through Asensio's fortuitous deflected effort, before José Juan's unfortunate own goal ensured there would be no repeat giant killing.

Despite the win, it will surely be of some concern to head coach Carlo Ancelotti that his side looked second best for much of the match, just days after the Italian said his players "stayed on holiday for an extra day" following the league defeat to lowly Getafe at the weekend.

Read More