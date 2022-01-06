DNA can now be pulled from the very air we breathe. It could help track endangered animals

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

(CNN) Scientists are now able to collect and analyze DNA pulled from thin air, and the groundbreaking new techniques used to do it could transform the way endangered animals and natural ecosystems are studied and protected.

Two groups of researchers working independently, one based in Denmark and the other in the UK and Canada, tested whether airborne DNA could be used to detect different animal species by collecting samples at Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark and Hamerton Zoo Park in the UK.

All living organisms, including humans, leach genetic material known as eDNA into the environment when they excrete waste, bleed, and shed skin or fur. In recent years, conservation scientists have sequenced waterborne eDNA to track certain species, such as the UK's great crested newt population, in aquatic environments.

However, monitoring airborne eDNA was more of a challenge because it's more diluted in air than it is in water.

While the two research teams used different methods to filter the DNA from air -- both were successful in identifying the animals lurking nearby -- inside the confines of the zoo and outside.