If you’re in a mid-winter fitness rut or just want to motivate yourself for cardio and weight training with a few new gym pieces, Under Armour is offering up to 50% off clothing, shoes and gear now through Jan. 26 as part of the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale.

We’ve gone through and picked out some of our favorite items to shop during the sale, which, true to its name, happens only twice a year. No code is needed, so don’t wait to shop our picks below, or check out the whole sale at Under Armour’s outlet.

Men’s styles

Men’s ColdGear Leggings ($55; underarmour.com)

This excellent pair of base layer leggings is all you need to keep warm when you’re heading out for a cold weather run. They wick sweat, fight back against odor-causing microbes and have a smart seam design so there’s no chafing or rubbing mid-run.

Men’s UA Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip ($29.99, originally $64.99; underarmour.com)

Made to combine the best of a sweater, fleece and jacket, this top can handle it all, from repelling storms to keeping you toasty when a cold breeze picks up.

Men’s Armour Fleece Pants ($41.99, originally $55; underarmour.com)

These performance fleece pants are just as great for light activities as they are for lounging on the sofa, thanks to an inner layer that keeps the heat in and a drop-in pocket for when you’re wearing them on your way to yoga class.

Men’s UA Rival Fleece Hoodie ($33.99, originally $45; underarmour.com)

Available in a ton of colors, including this year’s popular pick of white for sweats, this fleece hoodie is warm for cool days but lightweight enough so you don’t break a sweat when you’re taking a break on the sidelines.

Women’s styles

Women’s UA Vanish Joggers ($27.99, originally $55; underarmour.com)

These super-fast-drying joggers are great if you live in a rainy climate but still want to get out and about: The microthread fabric wicks away water fast so your jogs don’t turn soggy, and it does the same trick with your sweat too. They’re super breathable and have four-way stretch for unrestricted movement.

Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Heathered Sports Bra ($17.99, originally $35; underarmour.com)

This all-purpose, super-comfortable sports bra is made for medium-impact workouts (think boxing and lifting weights), and has breathable, removable cups for more structure and coverage. The HeatGear fabric is ultra lightweight and meant to wick away sweat mid-workout so you can keep up rep after rep.

Women’s UA Meridian Rib Waistband Ankle Leggings ($52.99, originally $70; underarmour.com)

If you’re into high-waisted leggings, these are about as far up as they go. A handy waistband tie keeps everything in place when the workout gets tough, plus they’re made with anti-odor tech and have two pockets to hold your phone and keys when you’re on a jog.

Women’s UA Golazo 2.0 Jersey ($18.99, originally $24; underarmour.com)

This jersey is great for after-work sports practice or your weekly bootcamp class, thanks to lightweight material that wicks away sweat as you give your all.

Kid’s styles

Girls’ Pre-School UA Runplay Fade Running Shoes ($22.99, originally $45; underarmour.com)

We love an easy-on, easy-off shoe, and the whole not-tripping-on-your-laces thing sweetens the deal. These running shoes have a slip-on construction with a one-piece EVA midsole that offers cushioning and flexibility for playground games and gym class.

Girls’ ColdGear Crew Long Sleeve ($33.99, originally $45; underarmour.com)

This base layer is perfect for winter weather: It’s designed to lay flat under clothing without riding up during the day, so it’s easy to play and move in.

Boys’ UA Tech Big Logo Long Sleeve ($18.99, originally $25; underarmour.com)

This long-sleeve top is great for after-school sports: It’s made from quick-drying material that wicks sweat and gets rid of microbes that cause body odor.

Boys’ UA Rival Fleece Printed Joggers ($24.99, originally $45; underarmour.com)

These warm-up pants are made from cotton-blend fleece that’s all softness, no scratching — and the brushed inside keeps heat in on cold days too.