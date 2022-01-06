Today, you’ll find a deal on an Apple Watch, discounted AirPods Max and savings on refurbished vacuums. All that and more below.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band ($629, originally $749; amazon.com)

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you can save on the 41-millimeter GPS + Cellular version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $629 — that’s $120 off the list price of $749. But don’t take your time here; there’s no telling when this item will sell out or when the price will go back up.

Fans of this top-rated shapewear, loungewear and activewear brand are in luck, since sale styles are now an extra 30% off for a limited time. Now’s the time to add any number of leggings (including several faux leather styles), bras, jackets, tops, hosiery and much more to your cart, use code SALE at checkout to take advantage of the discount and see the savings instantly.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum Amazon

Up your cleaning game for a new year of messes with Woot!’s one-day floorcare promo. Today only, shoppers can save big on a variety of refurbished vacuums; you’ll find deals on Shark uprights, along with savings on Roomba robo vacs, so both hands-on and hands-off cleaners can find the right machine. Just be sure to shop soon, as these vacuums are likely to sell out fast.

Apple AirPods Max (starting at $399.99, originally $549; woot.com)

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Woot! right now for Prime users. AirPods Max are down to $399.99 in pink — about $150 off their usual price, and all you have to do is log in to your Prime account.

Get a new handbag for a new year from Coach’s sale. Right now, the designer is taking 50% off all winter sale styles, so purses, wallets, backpacks, apparel and more are marked down to rock bottom prices. The extra savings will only last through Jan. 17, though, so be sure to snag your favorite styles soon.

More deals to shop

• Upgrade your pots and pans with a stainless steel 12-piece Cuisinart set, which is now a delicious $200 off.

• Vitruvi’s incredible diffusers are pretty enough to keep out on the coffee table, and right now, they’re just $99 on Amazon.

Take your front door to the next level with an on-sale smart lock, a variety of which are on sale at The Home Depot today.

• Keep out the snow whether you’re skiing or shoveling your driveway with these North Face Powderflo Pants, now 50% off on REI.

• Take care of fabric and carpet stains in no time with Bissell’s portable spot and stain cleaner, now more than $30 off at Walmart.

• Waterpiks are great for people who hate flossing (although there’s no reason not to do both), and right now the brand’s oral irrigator is almost $40 off.

• Take 30% off Clinique skincare and makeup on the brand’s website.

• ShopDisney’s magical Twice Upon a Year sale is going on now with up to 40% off clothes, toys, accessories and more.

• Save more than 50% on mulchers, augers, electric carts and more home improvement tools on Amazon.

• Eufy’s super-strong car vacuum is built to get every last crushed piece of cereal up from between those backseat cushions.

Deals you may have missed

ThermoWorks Thermapen One ($89.25, originally $105; thermoworks.com)

Pretty much the whole internet — and our own in-house testers — agree that ThermoWorks makes the best meat thermometers around. And now our top thermometer pick, the Thermapen One, is on sale as part of the brand’s Inventory Reduction Sale. Score this model for $15.75 off in 10 colors, and enjoy the delicious benefits of the fastest, most accurate thermometer we tested with the easiest-to-read display for less.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim ($81.27, originally $179.95; walmart.com)

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Walmart

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $81.27. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($599.99, originally $659.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re stuck working from your kitchen table, your couch or even — gasp! — your bed, your posture is probably suffering by now. It’s time you made your remote office setup more official with this deal on our former pick for best standing desk — it typically retails for around $660, but right now it’s $60 off. The ApexDesk is big enough to accommodate multiple monitors and devices and has a curved front, so it’s more comfortable to use in both sitting and standing positions compared to the other standing desks we tried. It also comes standard with covered grommets to manage your wires.

Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer (starting at $49.93, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer: The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our pick for best affordable air fryer, and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods quickly. Now it’s under $50, making it an even cheaper option than usual. Pick it up before the price goes back up.

If the holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) did a number on your kitchenware, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is having a winter sale on cookware, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 55% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens and skillets to roasting pans. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchenwares are of excellent quality.

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $300 off plus free shipping (a $550 value) with code NEWYEAR22. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through Jan. 31.

23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Tests (starting at $79, originally starting at $99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a range of 23andMe’s DNA Testing Kits are on sale at Amazon. Not only will these tests provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but some will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. Now through Jan. 26, you can get up to 50% off over 2,500 activewear styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. Even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.

New Year’s Day has come and gone, but quite a few deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday’s major sales, you’re in luck! Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going this week, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.

