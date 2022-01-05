Out-of-control Russian rocket part set to enter Earth's atmosphere within 24 hours

(CNN) Space experts are tracking a Russian rocket part that is set to make an uncontrolled reentry into Earth's atmosphere within the next 24 hours.

The Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Monday, December 27. The launch was testing a new upper rocket stage, known as the Persei booster, according to the state-run TAS news agency

"It's safe to say that in the next 24 hours it will be down but where, nobody can say, because in the window of several hours it will do several revolutions around the globe," Holger Krag, the head of the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office, told CNN.

Most space debris burns up on reentry to Earth's atmosphere, but it's possible that larger parts could cause damage if they land in inhabited regions.

The Russian rocket part was traveling at 7.5 kilometers per second (4.7 miles per second), and its reentry latitude was likely to be between 63 degrees north and south of the equator, Krag said.

