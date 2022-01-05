A US company pays people to cut their electricity use

(CNN) We all know that cutting energy use is a good thing, but how do you make it appealing to the average person? San Francisco company OhmConnect has a novel approach.

Founded back in 2014 in a basement, OhmConnect provides incentives for its customers to reduce electricity consumption during certain peak-usage times. It targets times when "peaking" power plants are turned on to supplement the grid. These plants tend to have higher carbon emissions than typical facilities, and cutting energy demand reduces the need to switch them on.

Today, OhmConnect serves 180,000 households, operating in California, Texas and Australia. The company sends its customers texts and emails reminding them to take simple actions such as turning off unnecessary lights, setting their thermostats, and curtailing energy use by spending peak-energy times on activities such as family outings, playing board games or walking the dog.

In return for their energy-saving efforts, OhmConnect gives its customers reward points that can be turned into cash, used to enter prize draws, or to buy smart devices such as smart refrigerators, which will cut their energy use. That saves customers money, while also relieving the pressure on the energy grid.

"We make sure your refrigerator can buy you beer," says the company's CEO, Cisco DeVries.

OhmConnect gives its users detailed energy information.

