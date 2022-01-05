Memphis police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Young Dolph fatal shooting

(CNN) The Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for the suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, according to the US Marshals Service.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was fatally shot November 17, 2021, at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. The 36-year-old rapper is survived by two children.

Justin Johnson

The suspect in his death has been identified as Justin Johnson, 23, who is wanted on first-degree murder. The US Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Johnson's capture.

Johnson is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, the Marshals Service said.

"He has the name 'Jaiya' tattooed on his right arm," the Marshals Service said. "Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous."