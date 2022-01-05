Tennessee is the latest state to require hairstylists to complete domestic violence training

A list of resources for domestic violence victims follows this article.

(CNN) The relationship between a hairstylist and a client can be far more than simply somebody to cut and shape hair, which is why Tennessee is the latest state to require cosmetologists to complete training on how to recognize and respond to signs of domestic abuse.

"The relationship that beauty professionals have with their clients is very special," said Suzanne Post, a salon owner and survivor of domestic abuse who worked with the local YWCA to bring the idea of such a requirement to legislators. "We hear everything and so being able to be equipped with resources that could potentially save lives or potentially lead someone toward the right counselor or the right helper is so important."

Under the law that went into effect on January 1, beauty professionals must complete up to an hour of training on how to recognize and respond to signs of domestic violence, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance said in a news release . The law does not require mandatory reporting.

"[Cosmetologists] have developed a close relationship, kind of like a counselor in some ways with their clients," said state Rep. Sam Whitson, a co-sponsor of the legislation.

He described the beauty professionals as "another set of eyes" who could possibly save a life. "We know it's a problem and we've just looked at this as one step in addressing it and protecting the individual."