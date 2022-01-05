Do you feel lucky? Powerball jackpot reaches $630 million

(CNN) Hey, somebody's gotta win it sometime, right?

And Powerball ticket sales are soaring across the country, officials say -- as the jackpot keeps rising.

It's now at an estimated $630 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association says -- higher than estimates and fueled by fast-growing numbers of people plopping down 2 bucks for a million-to-1 shot at the fortune.

Actually, the odds are way worse than that: 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says.

Chances of winning a prize are better -- 1 in 24.9, Powerball says.

