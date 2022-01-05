(CNN) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday granted a posthumous pardon to Homer Plessy, the man at the center of the landmark civil rights Supreme Court ruling, Plessy v. Ferguson.

The governor was joined by Plessy descendants at a ceremony in New Orleans, where he officially signed the pardon. The ceremony, which was attended by city leaders and relatives, was near the original location where Plessy was arrested nearly 130 years ago.

Plessy, a shoemaker, purchased a first-class ticket on June 7, 1892, to board a Louisiana train. He sat in the Whites-only section and refused to leave when a conductor ordered him to move to a rail car reserved for Blacks. He was arrested and convicted at a trial of violating the Separate Car Act of 1890.

Edwards' signature comes after the Louisiana Board of Pardons voted unanimously last November in favor of a pardon for Plessy, who died in his 60s in 1925.

"This pardon has been a long time coming but it's a day that should have never happened," Edwards said.

