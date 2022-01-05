13 dead in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments

Philadelphia (CNN) Thirteen people died in Philadelphia Wednesday morning in a fire that broke out in a three-story home that was converted into apartments, according to a law enforcement official.

Investigators have not yet gone inside the home, though the fire is under control, the law enforcement official said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire, the law enforcement official said.

The source requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

