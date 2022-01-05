Parents: What concerns do you have about students returning to school?
(CNN)Getting children back into classrooms after the holidays is proving to be difficult for families as schools scramble to react to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.
With the spread of the Omicron variant, the increase in pediatric cases and the scarcity of Covid tests, getting children cleared to return to school is an ongoing challenge. Some schools are turning to virtual programming or delaying starts, while others are closing temporarily because of staffing shortages.
