The oldest known US WWII veteran dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks was drafted into the US Army at 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines, according to the museum. After the war, he worked as a forklift operator for 40 years.

Brooks' wife, Leona, died in November 2008, and he is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, the museum said in a statement.

Since 2014, the museum said it has hosted birthday parties for Brooks', including socially distanced gatherings in recent years, citing his good humor and enthusiasm at these celebrations.

"He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith, and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," Stephen J. Watson, museum president and CEO said.

Read More