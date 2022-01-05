Oklahoma authorities bust alleged robbery ring responsible for nearly 600 missing holiday Amazon packages

(CNN) Thanks to a garbage bag containing an envelope with an address, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was able to bust the alleged robbery ring responsible for nearly 600 missing Amazon packages during the holidays.

Initially on December 30, authorities found the packages dumped in a rural area of northeast Oklahoma, according to their Facebook post about the incident. The packages were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas and had left an Amazon facility en route to a US Postal Service facility for delivery. Some of the packages had the items within them removed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also found a garbage bag containing an envelope with an address and a receipt from a local store, the post read.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant and executed it at a Luther, Oklahoma, home where they found it filled with thousands of undelivered Amazon packages, which police say were stolen from a local Amazon distribution site.

"Everywhere you could stick something, we found packages," Capt. Robert Tye said, in closets, a detached garage, the attic and even an underground storm shelter.

A home in Luther, Oklahoma, was found filled with Amazon packages, which police say were stolen from a local Amazon distribution site.

