'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

(CNN) A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley earned some extra treats Monday night after leading authorities to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in urgent need of help.

Tinsley caught the attention of New Hampshire State Police when they responded to a call about a loose dog on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which spans the New Hampshire-Vermont border on I-89.

Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located a large dog looking skittish and scared, said NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre. "They were trying to get the dog off of the highway to keep it safe," he said.

Sandberg and the officers tried to get close to the dog but she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

"The dog stood at the top of the embankment and looked down," Baldassarre said.

