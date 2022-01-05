Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa to enter country

(CNN) Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an on-camera interview with local media Thursday.

Djokovic "failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and visa has been subsequently canceled," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion traveled to Melbourne on Wednesday after receiving a medical exemption to play in the season-opening grand slam. But he is reportedly being held at the airport after applying for a visa that does not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated, Australian news outlets reported.

According to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Border Force (ABF) contacted the state Victoria government after learning of an issue with the visa submitted by Djokovic's team while the Serb was en route to the country.

The ABF confirmed in a statement that the 34-year-old player's visa had been revoked for failing to provide appropriate evidence for entry to the country.

