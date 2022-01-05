Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best meat thermometer, a discounted Dash air fryer and savings on a standing desk. All that and more below.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes ($159.95, originally starting at $245.95; amazon.com)

If your toothbrushing technique could use a brushup, consider investing in a Philips Sonicare. A few dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrushes are under $160 for just 24 hours (or until sold out) at Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter, not to mention your dental hygiene needs.

ThermoWorks Thermapen One ($89.25, originally $105; thermoworks.com)

Pretty much the whole internet — and our own in-house testers — agree that ThermoWorks makes the best meat thermometers around. And now our top thermometer pick, the Thermapen One, is on sale as part of the brand’s Inventory Reduction Sale. Score this model for $15.75 off in 10 colors, and enjoy the delicious benefits of the fastest, most accurate thermometer we tested with the easiest-to-read display for less.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim ($81.27, originally $179.95; walmart.com)

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $81.27. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($599.99, originally $659.99; amazon.com)

ApexDesk Elite Series 60" Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Whether you’re stuck working from your kitchen table, your couch or even — gasp! — your bed, your posture is probably suffering by now. It’s time you made your remote office setup more official with this deal on our former pick for best standing desk — it typically retails for around $660, but right now it’s $60 off. The ApexDesk is big enough to accommodate multiple monitors and devices and has a curved front, so it’s more comfortable to use in both sitting and standing positions compared to the other standing desks we tried. It also comes standard with covered grommets to manage your wires.

Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer (starting at $49.93, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer: The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our pick for best affordable air fryer, and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods quickly. Now it’s under $50, making it an even cheaper option than usual. Pick it up before the price goes back up.

More deals to shop

• Take up to 50% off select apparel, shoes and gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods, plus an extra 10% off clearance today and today only.

• Save up to 44% on Adidas men’s and women’s pants on Woot! — we’re talking the fleece joggers and leggings that make up your everyday WFH wear.

• Take an extra 50% off your entire purchase of on-sale styles at Levi’s with the code EXTRA50.

• Echelon at-home workout bikes are 15% off on Amazon right now — and there’s also this refurbished model for $600 off on eBay right now.

• Forever 21’s inexpensive looks just got even more wallet-friendly with a winter flash sale of up to 70% off select styles.

• The opposite of earbuds to help you turn up the tunes, Bose Sleepbuds II are clinically proven to help you fall asleep, and they’re currently $50 off on Amazon.

• Head to Amazon for up to 33% off Brita’s line of pitchers, water bottles and even 18-cup water dispensers for people who hydrate extra thoroughly.

• Rowing is truly something you’ll break a sweat doing, and right now you can save $180 on an Xterra rowing machine at Lowe’s.

• Take up to 36% off highly reliable Calphalon cookware on Amazon, whether you upgrade with a set or grab a set for a new home.

• Elgato’s on-sale Stream Deck XL instantly connects you to the internet, email and media players and has custom controls for online broadcasts too.

Deals you may have missed

If the holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) did a number on your kitchenware, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is having a winter sale on cookware, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 55% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens and skillets to roasting pans. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchenwares are of excellent quality.

The Mirror Mirror.co

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $300 off plus free shipping (a $550 value) with code NEWYEAR22. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through Jan. 31.

23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Tests (starting at $79, originally starting at $99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a range of 23andMe’s DNA Testing Kits are on sale at Amazon. Not only will these tests provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but some will also tell you more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. Now through Jan. 26, you can get up to 50% off over 2,500 activewear styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. Even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.

New Year’s Day has come and gone, but quite a few deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday’s major sales, you’re in luck! Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going this week, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.

We’ve rounded up all the New Year’s sales that are still happening. See the full list here.