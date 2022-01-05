Babies, pregnant women among 97 hostages freed in Nigeria after months of captivity

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) More than 90 hostages have been rescued in separate rescue operations in northwest Nigeria, local police have announced.

The Commissioner of Police in northwestern Zamfara State, Ayuba Elkana, told a press conference in the state capital Gusau Tuesday that 97 kidnapped victims including babies, nursing and pregnant women were "rescued unconditionally" in joint military operations in Zamfara's Shinkafi and Tsafe districts on Monday.

Among those rescued were seven pregnant women, more than a dozen babies aged between two-seven months old, and 16 children between the ages of two-seven years, police said.

The regional police chief added that the kidnapped victims were found "stranded in the bush," and had been in captivity for more than two months.

Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Zamfara's Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said Monday's rescue operations was a joint effort of the state government and security agencies, including useful intelligence reports from "repentant bandits."

Read More