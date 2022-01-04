No winners in Powerball drawing as jackpot grows to $575 million

(CNN) There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The new estimated jackpot jumped to an estimated $575 million for Wednesday, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to the game operator

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4, the seventh largest in US lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.