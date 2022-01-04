New York teacher is arrested for allegedly administering a Covid-19 vaccine at her home

(CNN) A teacher in New York was arrested on New Year's Eve for allegedly unlawfully administering an injection that detectives believe was a Covid-19 vaccine, police say.

Laura Russo, 54, allegedly administered the vaccine at her home in Sea Cliff, Long Island, 30 miles northwest of New York City, to a 17-year-old boy, Nassau County Police said in a news release . Police also said that the boy's mother had not given permission for her son to be vaccinated. In New York, the minimum age at which a person can get a Covid-19 vaccine without parental consent is 18, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation , a non-profit group that researches health care and other issues.

After returning home, the teen told his mother what had happened and she called the police​, according to the news release. After an investigation, detectives said they found that "Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines," so she was placed under arrest without incident.

Russo was issued a ticket to appear in court and released, according to the news release.

CNN has reached out to Russo for comment but has not heard back.

