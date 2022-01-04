State trooper dies after he was accidentally hit by his brother's car during a traffic stop

(CNN) A North Carolina State trooper and a driver were killed during a traffic stop when the trooper's brother, the officer coming to aid, accidentally crashed into them, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Trooper John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran, was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County Monday night, when his brother, Trooper James N. Horton, lost control of his patrol vehicle upon arrival.

"Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside," the NCSHP news release said.

John Horton was transported to the Spartanburg hospital and later died from his injuries. The detained driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

James Horton was treated for minor injuries.

