Colorado mother reaches plea deal in the 2017 death of 'Make-A-Wish' daughter

(CNN) A Colorado woman accused of profiting off the fake illnesses of her young daughter before the girl's death in 2017 has reached a plea agreement, authorities said.

Kelly Turner pleaded guilty to felony theft, felony charity fraud, and child abuse negligently causing death, according to the district attorney's office of the 18th Judicial District.

Turner's attorney, Ara Ohanian, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Turner previously was charged with murder in the death of 7-year-old Olivia Grant, whose reported battle with cancer and various ailments was well-documented. She had pleaded not guilty at the time.

Vikki Migoya, spokesperson for the district attorney, said other counts, including murder, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

