Terminally ill grandfather graduates college side-by-side with granddaughter

(CNN) One Texas grandfather-granddaughter duo share more than just a family tree now. They were able to graduate from college together, side-by-side.

Melanie Salazar, 23, and her grandfather Rene Neira, now 88, both graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) December 11, 2021.

Neira started school in the 1950s, Salazar told CNN, but then fell in love and started a life for his family. He never got around to finishing school in the traditional 4-year span.

He took classes occasionally throughout the years, but decided to work towards his goal of getting his college degree.

He enrolled again in 2016, the same year his granddaughter started her freshman year.

