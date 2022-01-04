As Chicago Union prepares to vote on remote teaching, district says schools are safe

(CNN) As the Chicago Teachers Union prepares to vote Tuesday on whether to return to virtual teaching as Covid-19 cases surge, a move that potentially could trigger an "electric lockout" by the school district, the district's CEO pleaded with the union to keep schools open.

"There is no evidence that our schools are unsafe," Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said at a news conference Tuesday.

But the union's vice president, Stacy Davis Gates, said teachers are dealing with "severe staffing shortages" and a lack of mitigation measures against Covid-19.

"The layers of mitigation that we need to keep our schools open and keep our students inside of the school buildings have not happened here in Chicago," Davis Gates said on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday.

The union is planning to convene an emergency meeting to vote on virtual teaching after Chicago Public Schools , the third-largest school district in the country, resumed in-person learning Monday.

