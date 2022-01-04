California twins born 15 minutes apart separated by birth year

(CNN) A set of California twins born 15 minutes apart are already distinguishing themselves with different birthdays.

Big brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on New Year's Eve while his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her debut on January 1 at exactly midnight, according to Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County.

According to the hospital, twins born in different years is about a one in two million chance.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," said the twins' mother, Fatima Madrigal. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

