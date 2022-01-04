Meet the new dog breeds officially recognized by the American Kennel Club

(CNN) The new year is off to a great start for dog lovers, thanks to the addition of two new dog breeds by the American Kennel Club.

The AKC, the world's largest purebred dog registry, announced Tuesday that the Russian Toy and Mudi are joining the list of its recognized breeds.

"We're thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry," said Gina DiNardo, executive secretary of the AKC, in a statement.

Not to be confused with an actual toy, the Russian Toy is a tiny, active and cheerful dog with roots in Russian aristocracy, the AKC said. The dogs love people and just want to make those around them happy. Fittingly, the Russian Toy will be a member of the Toy Group, AKC said, and there are only about 775 in the US.

The Mudi, on the other hand, will be a member of the herding group, which includes breeds like the German Shepherd or the Collie. The Mudi is originally from Hungary, where the breed was used on farms, the AKC said. The dogs tend to be loyal, energetic and affectionate -- and perfect for any runners in the family.

