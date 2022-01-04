Naomi Osaka secures win in first appearance after four-month break from tennis

(CNN) Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return to tennis in her first match since her hiatus from the sport, defeating Alizé Cornet in the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

In her first match since September -- when she announced she would take an indefinite break from tennis after a defeat to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open -- Osaka was a bit rusty but went on to win 6-4 3-6 6-3.

The former world No. 1 had 57 unforced errors, eight of which were double faults.

"I only really have one major goal this year, and it's completely unrelated to results and stuff like that," Osaka said post-match.

"For me, I just want to feel like every time I step on the court I'm having fun. I can walk off the court knowing that even if I lost, I tried as hard as I could."

