Washington Football Team to reveal new name on February 2, won't be 'Wolves' or 'RedWolves'

(CNN) The Washington Football Team will reveal its new name on February 2.

Team president Jason Wright made the announcement on the team's website Tuesday stating that: "We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path -- one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise."

The new name will not be the 'Wolves' or 'RedWolves,' Wright said "after careful consideration."

"One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names," Wright said.

"Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options -- both internally and within our fan base -- we didn't want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles."

