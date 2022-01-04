(CNN) After spending the last two years terrified of getting Covid-19, last month our four-year-old daughter -- too young to be vaccinated, much less boosted -- got sick. There was an outbreak in her pre-K classroom, so as soon she got a temperature, we did an at-home test.

We spent a few sleepless nights fighting to bring her 103-degree fever down as our little warrior coughed and struggled with congestion. Her doctor told us to only take her to the hospital if she had trouble breathing. The biggest "weapon" I had to help my kid was over-the-counter medicine to reduce her fever.

Thankfully, my little girl has now recovered, and overall Covid-19 was "swift and mild" on us as a family. But the experience was still traumatic -- even for a now-experienced "pandemic mom" like me. After all, as the working parent of two daughters, I've been at this for a while now.