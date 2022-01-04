Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book, "OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Usually, a new year means a chance at renewal -- new undertakings, new resolutions, new attempts to become some better imagined version of yourself.

Or, in the case of this year, new disasters, new frustrations and that "Groundhog Day" feeling of it being 2020 into infinity.

Yet again, a great many Americans rang in the new year at home in their pajamas, fearful of rising rates of Covid-19. But there are a few things that are fresh: There is the fresh hell of an unbelievable traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia, where hundreds of drivers were caught after a massive snowstorm arrived on Monday.

For hours, disabled trucks blocked traffic and ground all movement to a halt. Drivers, many with kids and pets in the car, went without food, water or bathrooms, some running out of fuel in freezing temperatures. Even Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine reportedly got stuck on the road in the kind of disaster you don't expect to see on a major thoroughfare in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. It is January, after all -- surely someone could have predicted there might be snow on the roads.

Drivers in Virginia aren't the only ones stuck in transit. Thousands of flights have been canceled worldwide in a staggering air travel meltdown brought on by bad weather, staff shortages and an ongoing pandemic, leaving would-be fliers stranded and anxious to get home. (This weekend, I was among them.) After two years of travel hesitancy and empty airplanes, a much larger number of travelers decided to go see loved ones or experience something new for the holidays. They certainly paid the price. The frustration of being stuck away from home or (in my case) having a major airline completely cut off all flights from several different countries is certainly unfamiliar after two years of Covid-induced isolation, although probably not the kind of new experience people were hoping for from a long-awaited trip.