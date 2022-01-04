What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?

(CNN) Israel's first known case of a person infected with Covid-19 and the flu has been detected, the country's Ministry of Health confirmed to CNN on Tuesday, raising questions over how the two viruses might impact someone who contracts them at the same time.

The patient, an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s, was discharged on Thursday "in good general condition," Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, said in a statement.

"This is the first mother to be diagnosed with influenza and corona in Beilinson. We treated her with a drug combination that targets both corona and flu," Arnon Wiznitzer, director of the Beilinson Women's Department, said in the statement.

"We are seeing more and more morbidity of influenza among the maternity population, along with cases of corona that mainly occur in women not vaccinated against corona and influenza," Wiznitzer added. "This is definitely a challenging time that in addition to the corona diseases we are increasingly dealing with flu."

What Covid-19 and the flu together could do