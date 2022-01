(CNN) Manchester United's woes deepened after losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Monday.

It was the first defeat for the hosts since interim manager Ralf Rangnick took charge at Old Trafford late last year and the underwhelming performance shows signs that not all is well at the club.

The German coach has attempted to overhaul certain aspects of United's game but, yet again, the formation seemed to lack structure and players looked short of confidence.

Wolves, meanwhile, were worthy winners after dominating large portions of the match.

Their midfield simply outclassed United's, and the visitors could have scored even more if it hadn't been for a string of saves from United goalkeeper David de Gea.

