Keeping any kind of New Year’s resolution past, say, Jan. 5 is a hard task for anyone. But sometimes we’re lucky enough to find products that make things like working out more, drinking more water and becoming a more organized person much easier in the new year. Ahead, our editors break down the items they’ll be using in 2022 to keep their own resolutions.

Samsung 27-Inch Class Monitor M5 Series FHD Smart Monitor ($249.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Samsung 27-Inch Class Monitor M5 Series FHD Smart Monitor Chelsea Stone/CNN

I’ve decided that 2022 is my year of better posture, and spending 8 hours a day over nearly 2 years hunched over a laptop just isn’t cutting it anymore. Finally, I invested in a monitor that allows me to sit in a more comfortable position (I may or may not have been convinced by this article by our own Mike Andronico — I use my laptop as a second display now.) I’m not particularly concerned about tech spec; my only real requirement was that the monitor be white to match my home decor, and this Samsung one, which does happen to have some great features including Airplay 2 integration, fit the bill. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Audible Subscription (starting at $5.95 a month; amazon.com)

Audible Subscription Amazon

Every year, my resolution is to read more. But somehow, I hardly find enough time to get through all the reading that’s on my list. So, I’m planning to help myself reach my reading goals with an Audible subscription. Not for every read, but for the occasion when I can’t find the time to pick up a book, this is the perfect solution. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Karst A5 Hardcover Notebook ($25; goodeeworld.com)

Karst A5 Hardcover Notebook Goodee

I picked up one of these journals last year, but quickly fell off of the habit. They’re made out of stone and have a carbon footprint 60% smaller than traditional journals, making them a great, eco-friendly alternative. I loved the feel of writing in this notebook and I’m looking forward to journaling every day in 2022. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle (starting at $33.71; hydroflask.com) and Flex Sip Lid ($12.50; hydroflask.com)

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask

I feel like I say this every year but in 2022, I really want to get better at drinking more water. My boyfriend is helping me achieve this goal since he gifted me this Hydro Flask, in the clementine color I absolutely love, along with a lid that easily slides open for easy sipping. Already in the two weeks I’ve had it, I’ve noticed a huge difference in how much water I drink, and how cold this bottle remains even hours after I refill it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior editor

‘What The Fuck Is My Password’ by Sweary McLeary ($7.99; amazon.com)

‘What The Fuck Is My Password’ by Sweary McLeary Hayley Saltzman/CNN

While I’m sure the tech-savvy editors on our team would not recommend this as a password manager (see: this entire article) I am the type of person who still writes out a to-do list every single day, and this book might actually help me keep my passwords safe. I like that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but I also love its utility. I plan to keep it in a safe/hidden spot and approach the new year without having to stress about my passwords! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Thousand Fell Court Sneakers ($130; thousandfell.com)

Thousand Fell Court Sneakers Thousand Fell

I love getting new shoes, but I’m always conflicted about the waste of throwing away old pairs. That’s why in 2022, I want to switch to Thousand Fell sneakers. They’re made from recycled materials and super stylish. Plus, once your sneakers are worn out you can send them back to Thousand Fell for recycling and the brand will give you a $20 credit towards your next pair, meaning your shoes will never end up in landfill. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Prepac White Monterey 5-Drawer Chest ($155.99, originally $223.96; amazon.com)

Prepac White Monterey 5-Drawer Chest Amazon

This year, I’m focusing on re-decorating my bedroom. I’m not in love with my current room aesthetic and I want to maximize the space in my small NYC apartment. How? Well, according to one of my favorite interior designers, Carmeon Hamilton, the best way to maximize space is to utilize my vertical space. So my first step is replacing my wide dresser. I fell in love with this dresser from Amazon. The look and size are perfect for my apartment and the reviews secured my decision to make this purchase. I can’t wait for my dresser to arrive! — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Baleaf Women’s Bike Shorts (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Baleaf Women’s Bike Shorts Amazon

I’ve set a goal to spend more time in nature this year — and have already booked a bike trip in March to ensure I stick to it! One item I know I’ll need: Bike shorts with a chamois, aka a padded butt to prevent soreness after spending hours in the saddle. I’m already eyeing this affordable pair from Amazon that also features pockets. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream ($7.94, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon

Terrible name. Great product. My nails have always cracked and torn easily. And because I want to actually have nice nails for the first time in my life, I bought this lotion, which has already made an enormous difference in the strength of my nails, and even my cuticles and the color of my tips. Literally within about three days of messily slathering it onto my nails and hands, I feel like my goal of long, strong nails is possible. — Rachel Lubitz, senior editor

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 ($499; higherdose.com)

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I have taken a very (very) long workout hiatus during the pandemic, and in 2022, I feel like my overall goal is to move my body more. But on days when I don’t have the time to go to the gym or get outside and walk, I love to use my HigherDose infrared sauna blanket because it’s an instant sweat session, without having to lift a limb or take up a ton of my time. My goal this new year is to use it three to four times a week, because I always feel better (inside and out) afterwards. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Ugg Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot (starting at $139.95; amazon.com)

Ugg Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I already own several pairs of fleece and fur-lined Birkenstocks, but I’ve been sucked in by the resurgence of Ugg boots all over my TikTok. I plan to spend as much time being as comfortable as possible in the year ahead, and these super-cozy Ugg mini ankle boots will be the perfect indoor shoe for working from home. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Comrad Ankle Compression Socks ($12; comradsocks.com)

Comrad Ankle Compression Socks Comrad

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to get outside and run more (I instantly regret typing that but here we are)! So I figured a new pair (or two) of these colorful compression socks from Comrad might help motivate me to accomplish this goal in 2022. The thin mesh material is comfortable, and they’re also quick-drying, so they’ve got nothing on super-sweaty workouts! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion (starting at $10; supergoop.com or $22; amazon.com)

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I already wear sunscreen on my face religiously, but now that I’m solidly in my 30s, it’s probably time to get serious about applying SPF daily to my neck, décolletage and the backs of my hands. I love the light texture of Supergoop!’s Play sunscreen — I just stocked up to make it as easy as possible to take my SPF dedication to the next level. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Set Active Sculptflex Leggings ($65; setactive.co) and Sculptflex Box Cut Bra ($45; setactive.co)

Set Active Sculptflex Leggings and Sculptflex Box Cut Bra Set Active

A good, cute workout set really gets me in the mood to do pretty much anything besides sit on the couch. I especially love the Sculptflex line from Set Active because not only are the sets SO flattering, but the thin ribbed material feels like a second layer of skin. I love a breathable, matching bra and legging set, and I’m excited to rock this one during my workouts in 2022. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist