(CNN) A meteor that caused a loud boom heard in western Pennsylvania on New Year's Day exploded in the atmosphere with a blast equivalent to 30 tons of TNT, NASA said on Monday.

The sounds were heard a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Had it not been cloudy, the fireball would have been easily visible in the sky as it broke apart, according to a post on NASA's Meteor Watch Facebook page. NASA said a crude estimate indicated that the blast would have been about 100 times the brightness of the full moon.

Data from a nearby infrasound station registered the blast wave from the meteor, enabling NASA to estimate the energy given off.

"If we make a reasonable assumption as to the meteor's speed (45,000 miles per hour), we can ballpark the object's size at about a yard in diameter, with a mass close to half a ton," NASA said.

Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, received 911 reports Saturday of a loud boom and shaking in the suburb of South Hills, according to the county's Twitter account . An earthquake and thunder and lightning were initially ruled out as possible causes.

