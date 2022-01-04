10,000 bees join protest in Chile, 7 police officers stung

Santiago, Chile Four beekeepers were detained after protesting in front of Chile's presidential palace in Santiago on Monday, according to local officials, with seven police officers stung during the demonstrations.

Honey production has been hurt by a long-term drought in Chile that has withered the bees' food sources such as flowers and crops. While drought is not uncommon in Chile, the current megadrought has persisted since 2010 and climate change is at least partly to blame, scientists say.

The beekeepers want government reform to improve honey prices or to provide subsidies to honey producers. They have asked to meet with President Sebastian Pinera.

The beekeepers set around 60 beehives, which contained an estimated 10,000 bees, on the avenue in front of the palace.

One of the beekeepers, Jose Iturra, told local reporters that the drought in the Colina commune north of Santiago was killing the local bee population.

Read More