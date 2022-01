Aoife Beary, Berkeley balcony collapse survivor, dies aged 27

(CNN) Aoife Beary, one of the survivors of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse that killed six people, has died aged 27.

Beary was left with life-altering injuries after the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building in Berkeley, California collapsed and plunged 40 feet to the ground while she and her friends were celebrating her 21st birthday.

Five of the six killed in the June 2015 incident were Irish students, all aged 21, and one was a 22-year-old Irish-American. Seven other people were injured.

On Sunday, Beary's alma mater, University College Dublin, confirmed that she died on Saturday and extended its "deepest sympathies to Aoife's family and friends."

Loreto College Foxrock, Beary's former secondary school in South Dublin, also confirmed the 27-year-old had died, tweeting : "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of our much loved past pupil Aoife Beary. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Beary family at this very difficult time."

