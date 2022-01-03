Severe winter weather grips millions across the eastern US

(CNN) More than 14 million people are under winter storm watches and warnings, as a strong winter storm works its way across the eastern US.

The federal government in Washington, DC is closed Monday, and weather-related disruptions are being felt across the country. Several schools have canceled classes, and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday morning.

Snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible across the southern Appalachians, and areas of the Mid-Atlantic could see snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches through Monday. In addition, winter weather alerts are in place across interior portions of New England.

Meanwhile, severe storms and flooding rains are forecast for a stretch of the Southeast, where coastal flooding coupled with high tide could cause problems, and weather watches and warnings are spread from Texas to Maine along the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic seaboard, as well as in the Pacific Northwest.

Read More