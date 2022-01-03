Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died

(CNN) A federal judge in New York on Monday dismissed charges against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019, court documents show.

US District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the charges dropped against guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas after prosecutors said in a filing last week that the guards completed deferred prosecution agreements signed in May.

The guards agreed to provide "truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events and circumstances described in the Indictment," according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers.

The guards had to complete 100 hours of community service and cooperate with a Department of Justice Inspector General review, authorities said in May.

