Union vote could trigger 'electronic lockout' of Chicago teachers amid dispute over rising Covid-19 cases

(CNN) The Chicago Teachers Union is planning to convene an emergency meeting to vote on whether its teachers should move to virtual teaching amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to a union official, setting up a potential "electronic lockout" by the school district.

Chicago Public Schools , the third-largest school district in the country, resumed in-person learning Monday and has maintained conditions are safe for in-person instruction.

The union meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, would include a poll of the group's delegates (elected union leaders for individual schools) on if they support a return to remote learning until the pandemic is under better control.

The union will also be sending the same question electronically to its roughly 25,000 rank-and-file members Tuesday, according to the official.

If rank-and-file members vote to return to remote learning, those teachers would notify their respective principals either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning that they would be ready to teach, but only remotely -- effectively walking out of their physical classrooms.

