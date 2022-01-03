(CNN) Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a 116-111 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone and totaled 11 rebounds and four assists in an impressive performance.

The Celtics had been 14 points down with just over four minutes to play in regulation time but rallied back with Brown putting his side ahead 100-98 with just 30 seconds remaining.

Orlando's Tim Frazier scored to force overtime before Boston pulled away in OT.

"Faith, consistency, hard work pays off," Brown said after the game. "My teammates found me tonight and I knocked some shots down."

